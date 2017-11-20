× Terry Glenn, Former NFL Player, Dies In Car Accident

IRVING, Texas (CBS News)– Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn was killed in a Monday morning car accident. He was 43.

CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports that Glenn died following a “single rollover crash” on eastbound Highway 114 around 12:18 am Monday morning, Irving Fire Department officials said. His vehicle left its lane a struck a concrete barrier and rolled. Glenn was ejected from the vehicle.

A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries. It was believed to be Glenn’s fiancee.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office said Glenn died at Parkland Memorial Hospital at 12:52 am., The Associated Press reports.

The 43-year-old Ohio native played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-07. In college, he was a standout player at Ohio State University where he was recognized as an All-American.

Glenn was the seventh overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots where he played for six seasons. He also played for the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers and the Cowboys.

With the Patriots, Glenn was named to the NFL Pro Bowl in 1999. Two years later, he caught Tom Brady‘s first touchdown pass of his career against the San Diego Chargers.