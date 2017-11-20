× Three Dead In Medical Helicopter Crash In Eastern Arkansas

DEWITT (KFSM) — Officials said a medical helicopter crashed in eastern Arkansas Sunday night (Nov. 19), killing all three people on on board.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management confirms the helicopter went down Sunday night near the Arkansas County town of DeWitt, about 60 miles southeast of Little Rock.

John Auld III “Trey” of Shreveport was among three people killed, according to CBS affiliate KSLA. Auld is a former rural volunteer firefighter.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the aircraft was flying from Pine Bluff to DeWitt at the time of the wreck. Lunsford said no patients were on board.

FAA investigators are heading to the crash site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The helicopter belonged to Pafford EMS. The company said on its Facebook page, “Pafford is devastated by the sudden loss of three of our team members.”

Additional details about what caused the crash are not yet known.

Stay with 5NEWS for the latest on this developing story.