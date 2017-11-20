Update on Thanksgiving Weather Forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While calm weather is expected for most of this week, the temperatures will be all over the place with highs as cool as the 40s on Wednesday followed by highs approaching the 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Here's a look at the temperatures for Thanksgiving...

THANKSGIVING 6AM: Morning temperatures near freezing in NW Arkansas and in the mid 30s in the River Valley.

THANKSGIVING NOON: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.

THANKSGIVING 6PM: Clear skies and chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY AT 6AM: Upper 30s and low 40s with clear skies.

Overall, uneventful, lots of sunshine, and temperatures that are seasonably cool.

-Garrett