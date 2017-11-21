× City Council Member & Pastor Don Hutchings Announces He Will Run For Fort Smith Mayor

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — There is a new candidate running for the position of Fort Smith Mayor in the 2018 election.

Don Hutchings confirms to 5NEWS he plans to run against George McGill and Luis Andrade.

Hutchings is the Pastor at Evangel Temple Assembly of God and is also a current City Council member.

According to Hutchings, he will hold an event to officially make the announcement on November 28th.

This all comes after Mayor Sandy Sanders announced he will not seek re-election in 2018.

