Former Fayetteville Alderman Accused Of Pilfering Tens Of Thousand Of Dollars, Lawsuit Claims

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A lawsuit claims a former Fayetteville alderman stole “tens of thousands of dollars” from his domestic partner.

Alan Long resigned from the city council Monday (Nov. 21) because of, “…family and professional obligations combined with the enormous time commitment required of a council member.”

A lawsuit filed Oct. 31 claims that he pilfered money from his partner for the past three years.

Long lived with Steven Kay for 12 years and practiced a well-understood financial agreement, according to the lawsuit. The agreement was that all bills tied to the household or joint-enterprises were shared “fifty-fifty.” The lawsuit states that Kay handled house-hold improvements, while Long handled the bills.

Long set up a joint account, and when it was time for bills to be paid, Long would tell Kay how much was needed, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that the arrangement lasted for over a decade until Kay became suspicious that Long was not handling the money correctly.

He learned that Long would tell him that he needed to pay a certain amount into the joint account to cover the bills when the bills were less than what Long had represented, according to the lawsuit.

Kay estimates that Long pilfered tens of thousands of dollars from him in small increments over the last three years, according to the lawsuit.

He claims this fits with Long’s effort to relocate to Chicago, the lawsuit states. The lawsuit claims that Long rarely returns to Fayetteville except when his position as the vice mayor or alderman required it.

Kay claims he suffered damages because Long acquired credit by falsely using his name and information to obtain credit.

The lawsuit also claimed that Long applied to run for a position as alderman by misrepresenting his true residence. Long does not live in the ward he represents, and he did not reside in the ward he represents when he ran for re-election, according to the lawsuit.

5NEWS has reached out to the City of Fayetteville, the attorney for Steven Kay, and Alan Long for comment and have not yet heard back.

To view the lawsuit, click here.