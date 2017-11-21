Hearing Health, How To Protect Your Ears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 22-million Americans are affected by noise.

Here are some common signs if you have hearing loss and how you can protect yourself.

Ask yourself whether you have to raise your voice to speak to someone an arm's length away.

If you do, the noise levels around you may be loud enough to damage your hearing.

Factors such as gender, age, genetics, and health issues can also influence a person's susceptibility to the effects of noise.

To protect yourself, invest in hearing protection devices such as noise-canceling headphones or earplugs.

There are also apps you can download on your smartphone to monitor decibel levels.

Any number over 85 can be harmful.