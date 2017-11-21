Holiday Guide: Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day 2017

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Not able to cook Thanksgiving dinner? Here are some restaurants where you can still enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal.

  • Cracker Barrel
    • Cracker Barrel offers an in-store traditional Thanksgiving meal for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Golden Corral
    • Golden Corral is featuring a Thanksgiving holiday buffet Thursday. Call your local Golden Corral for special holiday hours.
  • Furr’s Fresh Buffet
    • Furr’s Fresh Buffet is offering a Thanksgiving Meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
  • Mimi’s Cafe
    • Mimi’s Cafe serves a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Mimi’s also offers to-go options, visit mimiscafe.com for more.
  • Village Inn
    • Village Inn is offering a holiday menu as well as a holiday catering menu. Thanksgiving hours for Village Inn are 6 a.m. to midnight.

The following restaurants are also available on Thanksgiving. Check your local restaurant location for specific holiday hours.

  • Applebee’s
  • Denny’s
  • IHOP
  • Waffle House