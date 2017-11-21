Package Thief Caught On Camera, Fort Smith Police Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A package was stolen right off a Fort Smith front porch in broad daylight, but unfortunately for the thief, it was all caught on camera.

"I see a guy in shorts and boots and a hat grab my package and run," homeowner Luis Benavides said.

Benavides was at work Friday (Nov. 11) when his home security camera notified him on his phone. The video showed a man run up to his doorstep, run off with a FedEx delivery and take off in a silver or light blue four-door car.

"I was with a customer at the time and called the cops," Benavides said. "They met me out there, and we did a report on it. Thank goodness it wasn't anything really expensive, but we thought it was clothing. It ended up being just a Gone Fishin' sign."

Police are reminding others, these types of crimes increase around the holidays.

"A lot of times, if they're stealing one package, they'll be stealing other packages," Cpl. Tony Rice said.

There are things you can do to prevent this from happening to you. Police suggest scheduling deliveries when you will be home, sending packages to a trusted neighbor or family member who is always home or picking up your order at the shipping company.

"Most shipping companies nowadays have an online app or ways that you can contact them and have the package delivered at a certain time," Rice said.

Benavides said even though the package the thief got away with was only worth about $30, he hopes police catch the suspect.

"Obviously, I don't want him to go to jail for so long," he said. "I mean it was something small, but still it's something people need to learn, even the smallest thing you steal, you still have to pay a price."

Police described the suspect as a white man who is between 25 to 35 years old. He's about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.

If you have any information, call River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.