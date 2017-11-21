Preparing The Perfect Thanksgiving Dressing On 5NEWS This Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) -- Thanksgiving is just a couple days away, and many are already preparing for the big meal. One Thanksgiving staple is dressing, or stuffing. 5NEWS This Morning Anchor April Baker spoke to Executive Chef Matthew McClure with 21C Museum hotel in Bentonville with a new look at an old favorite.

"Stuffing is probably one of the most important parts of Thanksgiving. I take it very seriously," said McClure. "This labor of love or long term dish can actually be made very quickly on Thanksgiving."

Take celery, fresh sage and thyme, shiitake mushrooms, some chili flakes, garlic, butter, cooked cornbread and sausage. " You can use breakfast sausage," McClure said. "But stay away from the ones with sugar and maple."

Warm the pan on medium to medium high heat, adding some vegetable oil. Add in the onions, celery and garlic. Once they get soft, start adding everything else. "I add the sausage, mushrooms, a little white wine, turkey stock, sage, fresh thyme and chili flakes. Add a little bit of salt and it's ready to go in the baking pan."

Right before placing the pan in the oven, McClure adds pats of butter to the top to melt.

Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees.

Once you pull the pan out of the oven, it's pretty much ready to go. "I put a little bit of chopped parsley on there, and essentially it's ready to serve," McClure said.

INGREDIENTS: