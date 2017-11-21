Sparks Receives Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Sparks Regional Medical Center has been inducted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Society of the Double Helix for continued support of the UAMS residency program.

It received a glass statue featuring a winding ribbon staircase of a DNA molecule, to symbolize their support for UAMS' mission to improve Arkansans' health, and their continuous efforts in scientific research.

The 30 physicians in the residency program receive specialized training at Sparks each year.

Shane Knisley, chief operating officer for Sparks Health System said, "The award was established the philanthropy and leadership of organizations who support UAMS. We support... through 30 residents that come through our program here for family medicine residency program. We feel that our support of the residency program to train more physicians to be able to provide care hopefully stay in the River Valley."