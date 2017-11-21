× These Are The ‘Drunkest’ Cities In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — It’s undeniable that many in Fayetteville drink, as it’s a college town, and combining those numbers with Springdale and Rogers– these three cities make up the ‘drunkest’ towns (metro area) in Arkansas, according to a survey conducted by 24/7 Wall St.

Nearly 16 percent of Arkansans report excessive drinking, the survey reveals. Although that percent is the most in the state, it’s still less than most U.S. metro areas.

Wealthier people are more likely to drink excessively. Fayetteville has the highest median household income in the state at $51,848 per year, the survey states.

Alcohol related driving deaths in the state are 31.6 percent, 24/7 Wall St. reports.