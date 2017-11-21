× Uber Hacked, Data For 57 Million People Exposed

(CBS News) — Hackers have stolen personal data for 57 million Uber customers and drivers, the ride-hailing company said Tuesday.

The stolen information includes names, home addresses, mobile phone numbers and emails of 50 million people who have used Uber around the world. The breach also exposed the driver’s licenses and other information for roughly 7 million drivers for the company, including 600,000 in the US.

No Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, birth dates or trip location data were taken, Uber said, adding that it hasn’t seen evidence of fraud related to the breach. The company said it is monitoring affected accounts for signs of misuse.

“We do not believe any individual rider needs to take any action,” Uber said, while encouraging users of the service to monitor their credit and accounts.

