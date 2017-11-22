× Arkansas And Ole Miss To Play At War Memorial in 2018

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– The Arkansas athletic department announced on Wednesday that the Razorbacks will host Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“We look forward to our return to Central Arkansas to take on Ole Miss at War Memorial Stadium in October 2018,” Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples said. “I know Razorback fans will be excited and ready to cheer on our team in a key Southeastern Conference Western Division match up. Arkansas and Ole Miss first met on the football field more than a century ago and we look forward to the next chapter in this rivalry, in a venue that has hosted so many important games in this series.”

The game will be the 110th anniversary of the initial meeting between Arkansas and Ole Miss on the the football field. Arkansas leads the overall series 36-27-1, including this season’s 38-37 victory.