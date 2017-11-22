× Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Out For Season Following Knee Surgery

(CBS)–Beverley underwent surgery to repair a microfracture and meniscus injury to his right knee and will miss the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Beverley’s first season with the Clippers ends in disappointing fashion, as the defensive-minded point guard played just 11 games before succumbing to injury. He finished with averages of 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.2 three-pointers across 30.4 minutes, while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from the three-point line. After undergoing surgery Wednesday, Beverley will start the long road to recovery and he should be back with the Clippers next season for the final year of his contract despite it being non-guaranteed. However, he’s expected to need nine months to make a full recovery, so that could mean he’s limited at the start of training camp. With Beverley out, Sindarius Thornwell should continue to start for the time being, though once Milos Teodosic (foot) is cleared to play, it will be Teodosic’s spot to lose moving forward. Teodosic, once healthy, and Austin Rivers will both soak up the majority of Beverley’s minutes.