Fayetteville Doctor Supports State’s Medical Cannabis Industry

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Dr. Regina Thurman is the medical director of Optimal Pain and Wellness in Fayetteville, specializing in using wide-ranging approaches to pain management. She was appointed in August to be board chairman of the newly formed Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association (AMMA), whose mission is to promote the interests of the medical marijuana industry throughout the state.

Arkansas legalized medical marijuana, or cannabis, in the November 2016 general election. Since then, state officials have been working to implement regulations and licensing requirements for medical marijuana growers and dispensers across the state.

However, there has been no date announced by the five-member Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission for when it expects to award permits for growers and processors and dispensaries, or when the drug will be available to patients with qualifying conditions.

Talk Business & Politics-Northwest Arkansas Business Journal spoke recently with Dr. Thurman about the state’s newest industry, her advocacy of medical marijuana, and whether the drug can reduce opioid deaths.

