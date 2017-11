× Fort Smith Police Are Searching For A Forgery Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are attempting to find a man accused of forgery.

The man purchased items Nov. 16 with counterfeit $100 bills at two separate businesses, according to Fort Smith Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Smith police at 709-5100, or 78-CRIME.

Police said they also want to speak to the woman pictured, as she’s a possible witness to the crimes.

