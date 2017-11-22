× Gentry Man Killed In Oklahoma Wreck

WATTS, Okla. (KFSM) — A Gentry man died Nov. 17 in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 59 just north of Watts, Okla., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Bobby Green, 70, was pounced dead at the scene by Westville EMS.

Green’s 1997 Ford left the roadway about 10:34 p.m. and rolled once before resting on its top, according to highway patrol. Green was ejected roughly 25 feet from the vehicle.

Troopers smelled alcohol on Green, who wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

Conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.