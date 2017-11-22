× Local Police Searching For Sex Offender

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Police are searching for a sex offender who has failed to register as such.

Jesse Earl McCarver, 57, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

McCarver was convicted of distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography March 17, 2010. He was sentenced to six years in prison with three of those suspended, according to state released sex offender information.

After being released, he moved to Indiana where he registered in 2016, but has failed to comply with Arkansas and Indiana requirements, the information states.

A warrant was issued Sept. 22 for McCarver’s arrest. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.