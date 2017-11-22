Local Shops In Fort Smith Prepare For Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Black Friday gets a ton publicity and can sometimes overshadow the day after which is Small Business Saturday. There are several small businesses in Fort Smith that are ready for the largest shopping weekend of the year.

Many brick and mortar stores in our area are offering steals and deals all day Saturday in honor of the holiday.

Businesses are busy preparing with plenty of new products as well as extra staffing. "We've been promoting and pushing it for the past couple of weeks, " said Kaci Singer, Owner of Paperwerk. "We just really push our customers to shop small, which we have awesome customers that always do shop local."

Workers at local stores said they're expecting a large crowd this weekend. "It gives back to the community whether you realize it or not," said Natalie Hedrick, Owner of Hanger Management. She adds, "When you shop local, you're actually giving back towards taxes in your community or supporting schools."

According to Hedrick, "We like to get the community aware of what small business is and how it actually helps grow our community."

Some local stores are offering longer hours on Saturday, as well as discounts, giveaways, and drawings.