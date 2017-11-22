When Will It Rain? Looking Ahead to the Start of December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures should be steady for the next two weeks despite a few cool fronts passing across the area.

The next front to arrive gets here around Tuesday with a cooler temperatures by next Wednesday and Thursday.

In Fort Smith, temperatures will be warm on Monday and Tuesday with breezy south winds ahead of the front.

Highs will fall into the 50s late week.

The next chance for rain is only a small chance late Tuesday into Wednesday with a front moving across the area.

Rainfall amounts will be light with a noticeable drop in temperatures late week into the weekend and the start of December.

-Garrett