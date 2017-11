× Mulberry City Leaders Vote To Increase Rates For Trash Pickup

MULBERRY (KFSM) – The city of Mulberry voted unanimously last night (Nov. 21) to raise the rate for trash pickup.

The new rate will be $13.25, a two dollar increase from the previous rate of $11.25.

“This is good for the city and the balanced budget,” said Mayor Gary Baxter.

This is the first rate increase in 10 years for the city.