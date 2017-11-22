On The Green To Serving Greens, John Daly Makes A Positive Comeback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONWAY (KFSM) -- One of the most familiar sports figures from Arkansas is famous for chipping golf balls, but now he's not only chipping on the green, he's serving chips, among other items, at his new restaurant.

John Daly Steakhouse is officially open, and pending the success of this restaurant, Daly plans to open a second location in Northwest Arkansas.

Daly said he will know sometime within the next two years if he will do so.

From cheese fries and shrimp bisque, to fresh greens and tender steaks, the menu offers nearly 80 menu items, and is sure to please everyone. The prices are seemingly reasonable, as the most expensive item on the menu is a 16-ounce T-bone steak for $23.95.

"Buddy of mine.... came over to the house and asked, "... Do you want to do a steakhouse?", (and) I said, "...heck yeah... ," Daly explained.

The steakhouse is another goal Daly is proud he's achieved.

"I've always wanted to have a nice restaurant, and I've got good partners and good friends doing it," Daly added.

Although he struggled with alcohol in past years, he's geared up for coming years and said he's learned from his past mistakes.

"I'm lucky to make it to 50 in the first place... to keep grinding it out and fighting; it's been a decent year," Daly said.

Daly has won two majors on the PGA tour, and has since joined the Champions Tour event, which he won in May 2017 in Texas.

He began playing golf when he was five while being raised in Dardanelle.