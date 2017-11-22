Piney Point FD: Neighbor Rescued Driver From Burning Car

ROGERS (KFSM) — A neighbor pulled a woman from a burning vehicle early Wednesday (Nov. 22), likely saving her lifer, according to the Piney Point Fire Department.

The department thanked the person on Facebook, saying the good Samaritan pulled the driver to safety before emergency officials arrived.

The woman hit a tree about 8:21 a.m. and the car quickly became engulfed in flames, according to the department spokesman. The woman’s injuries prevented her from leaving the vehicle, and a neighbor pulled her to safety.

The woman was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. An update on her condition wasn’t immediately available.