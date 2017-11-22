× Preparing & Carving The Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey On 5NEWS This Morning

(KFSM) — Many folks are already prepping ahead of Thanksgiving, and 5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington spoke to Executive Chef Matthew McClure with The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville with some tips on finding and preparing the perfect.

“You need to thaw out the bird completely,” McClure said. “Put it in an ice chest overnight for a controlled temperature. You don’t necessarily want to leave it outside. I brine it with a salt sugar solution and submerge the bird completely for about 12 hours or overnight, and then let it dry for a few hours before I cook it,” McClure said.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Thanksgiving dinner is carving the turkey.

"The basic structure of a turkey is just like a chicken," McClure said. "I start by cutting the breast out. Cut the thigh away from the breast, and you'll find this little breast bone - stay on it. While you make that initial slit it works as a good guide to come down the rest of the breast."

Check out the video below for an easy how-to guide to cut your turkey!