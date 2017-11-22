× Sheriff’s Office: Woman Claims She Was Raped But Actually Had An Affair

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A woman is facing a felony after claiming she was raped when really she was having an affair, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Arianda Hernandez-Lopez, 21, is accused of filing a false report with law enforcement.

An affidavit states she filed a rape report Oct. 9. She told detectives she was raped twice two days prior.

For more than one month, detectives investigated her claims. Hernandez-Lopez underwent a medical exam and also stayed in a local women’s shelter after her rape claim, the affidavit states. No evidence was found to back her claim.

During one interview, Hernandez-Lopez told a detective the man who “raped” her tried to break into her friend’s apartment, but the friend told detectives that Hernandez-Lopez and the man accused had actually lived together at her apartment for four days, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez-Lopez was re-interviewed Nov. 21. She reportedly told differing stories to detectives. After questioning, she allegedly admitted the two had actually had sex. She told a detective more than five times a rape hadn’t occurred, according to the affidavit.

She was arrested following the interview and taken to the Benton County Jail where she remained Wednesday (Nov. 22) without bond.

The charge she faces is a class D felony which is punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.