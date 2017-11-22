Springdale Christmas Tree Decorated Ahead of Weekend Lighting

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) – Northwest Arkansas’ largest living Christmas tree is now trimmed! Wednesday (Nov. 22) crews used a lift to finish putting ornaments on the nearly 40-foot-tall community tree in Shiloh Square. Downtown Springdale Alliance sold the 12-inch plain wooden balls for $10. Individuals, businesses and organizations could decorate them however they wanted and then bring them back. The fundraiser brought in more than $2,000. The tree will be lit Saturday (Nov. 25) at 5:30 PM during Christmas on the Creek.

Saturday, November 25

Christmas on the Creek presented by Tyson Foods

Time: 12 – 7 p.m. (Different activities occur different times)

Location: Activities vary in location – individually listed below

Photos with Santa sponsored by Arvest Bank (advance appointments needed)

Time: 12 – 5 p.m.

Location: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History – Ritter-McDonald Log Cabin

https://downtownspringdale.org/event/photos-santa-claus/



Children’s Mini-Train Rides sponsored by Gene Long Insurance Agency

Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Location: Shiloh Square area

https://downtownspringdale.org/event/christmas-creek-presented-tyson-foods/

Magic Show with Alan Burdick

Time: 2 – 3 p.m.

Location: Shiloh Square

Holiday Face Painting for Children

Time: 2 – 5 p.m.

Location: Shiloh Square

Springdale Fantasy Tree Farm

Time: 2 – 7 p.m. (additional hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 – 7 p.m. through December 7)

Location: Robin & Kevin McDonald Building – 101 E. Emma Avenue

https://www.facebook.com/events/1917151615267559/

Handmade Winter Market

Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Location: Shiloh Square Pavilion

https://downtownspringdale.org/event/christmas-creek-presented-tyson-foods/

Student Recycled Art Sculpture Exhibit

Time: 3 – 6 p.m.

Location: Shiloh Square Pavilion

Live Christmas Music by Junction 80 – Main Stage sponsored by The Jones Center

Time: 4 – 5 p.m.

Location: Outdoor stage on Emma Avenue across from Shiloh Square

Lighting of Region’s Largest Live Community Christmas Tree followed by music by Art Center of the Ozarks’ Victorian Carolers

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Shiloh Square

Saturday, November 25 (Rain Date: Monday, November 27)

Christmas Parade of the Ozarks

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Emma Avenue (starts at Parsons Stadium and travels west through Downtown to Harris Street, turns north and disperses along Johnson Street)

Street Closure: Yes – Emma Avenue

http://rodeooftheozarks.org/christmas-parade-of-the-ozarks/

https://downtownspringdale.org/event/christmas-parade-ozarks/