University Of Arkansas Names Search Committee For New Athletic Director

FAYATTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas Chancellor announced Wednesday (Nov. 22) members of a committee to advice him on hiring the next university athletic director.

Chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz formed the committee with Julie Cromer Peoples, the interim director of athletics.

“I sought to assemble a committee representative of the university, spanning past and present in our academics and athletics history, with knowledge and perspective about Arkansas, and, notably an appreciation of the source of pride the Razorbacks are for the state of Arkansas,” Steinmetz said. “I have great faith in the approach that each of these advisors will bring to the process and I’d like to thank these folks for their time in this endeavor.”

The committee includes Lance Harter of Fayetteville, head coach for women’s track and field, cross country; Ben Hyneman of Jonesboro, chairman of the university board of trustees; Gerald Jordan of Fayetteville, faculty athletics representative and associate professor of journalism; Stacy Lewis of Houston, Texas, professional golfer and university alumna; Patrick Mackeith of Fayetteville, dean and professor of architecture, Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design; Rick Massey of Little Rock, partner at Westrook Capital Partners; and Bill Montgomery of Dallas, Texas, investor, alumnus and former student-athlete.

Members of the public can contact members of the committee by email at feedback@uark.edu.