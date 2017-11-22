One Patient Isolated With Possible Ricin Poisoning At Washington Regional Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — One patient is isolated at Washington Regional Medical Center’s ER in Fayetteville Wednesday morning (Nov. 22) following a Hazmat situation.

According to dispatchers with Fayetteville Police, an emergency room patient claims he was poisoned by ricin. The call reportedly came in to Fayetteville Police at 5:26 a.m.

Fayetteville Police, Fire and Hazmat crews are working to assess the situation.

The hospital is admitting and releasing patients from their emergency room.

No further details have been released. 5NEWS is working to bring you the latest on this developing story.