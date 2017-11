Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big tobacco anti-smoking ads will return to the airwaves this Sunday.

Under a court order, the tobacco industry for the first time will be forced to advertise the deadly and addictive effects of smoking on TB.

This comes 11 years after a judge ruled that the companies had misled the public about the dangers of cigarettes.

Smoking is the leading preventable cause of death and illness-causing more than 480,000 deaths each year.