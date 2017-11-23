Blue Alert Issued For Suspect In Texas State Trooper Shooting

DALLAS (CBSNews) — Texas officials have issued a Blue Alert after a Texas State Trooper was shot and killed southeast of Dallas Thursday (Nov. 23).

Authorities are searching for Darbrett Black. He is a black male, 5’11” tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He was last seen traveling North on I-45 in a 2012 Gray Chevrolet Malibu with Texas tag JDN-4273.

The shooting happened in Freestone County which is about 90 miles southeast of Dallas, Texas.

Anyone who spots the vehicle should call police. They are warning people not to approach the suspect.