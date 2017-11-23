× Crews Respond To Fully-Engulfed Structure Fire In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Crews from Nob Hill and Springdale fire departments were dispatched to a house fire on Carlock Rd. in Springdale around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night (Nov. 23).

When they arrived, the structure was fully engulfed.

Assistant Fire Marshall Tyler McCartney with the Washington County Sheriff’s office says the homeowner was burning some rubbish, which spread to the structure. The house itself had recently been torn down by the homeowner.

No one was inside the structure and no one was injured.

McCartney says the the fire department and the home owner will stay on scene to keep an eye on the fire overnight.