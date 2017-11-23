× Family Dollar Store In Springdale Robbed

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Family Dollar store at the 3500 block of Elm Springs Road was robbed Wednesday (Nov. 22) evening, according to the Springdale Police Department.

Police responded to a robbery call around 9:30 p.m.

A store clerk told officers that a black male, dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask, entered the store and demanded money. The suspect told the clerk he had a gun but did not show a weapon. The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money and his direction of travel, or means of travel, is unknown, according to police.

The man is described as being between 5’8″ and 5’9″ in height and weighs between 160-170 pounds.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

The incident is under investigation.

If anyone has information please call the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542.