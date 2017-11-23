× Natural Gas Outage Reported In Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Residents in Pea Ridge experienced a natural gas outage starting around midnight on Wednesday (Nov. 22).

A representative with Black Hills Energy confirmed that about 12 households were affected. Customers reported being notified by workers about the leak around 12:30 a.m.

As of Thursday morning (Nov. 23), service had been restored to at least five customers.

Some customers have reported loss of home heat and hot water while waiting for the issue to be resolved.

Crews were working to restore service to the remaining homes.