Razorbacks Hold Off Oklahoma In PK80 Opener

PORTLAND (KFSM) – Both Arkansas and Oklahoma entered the Phil Knight 80 Invitational averaging more than 93 points a game and the two teams looked the part in the first half.

The two teams combined to hit 12 3-pointers in the first half but in the second half, it was the Razorbacks who were able to get just enough defensive stops as they topped the Sooners, 92-83, to advance in the winner’s bracket. Arkansas will face North Carolina at 2:30 on Friday (Nov. 24).

Arkansas is off to a 4-0 start for just the second time in the past 11 seasons.

Daryl Macon hit 6-of-8 from long distance and finished with a team high 27 points while Jaylen Barford added 19points for the Razorbacks. Oklahoma was paced by freshman Trae Young with 28 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

Arkansas scored 50 first half points after hitting seven first half 3-pointers but saw the shooting cool off after intermission. The Sooners (2-1) cut the Arkansas lead to 83-81 with 1:05 left but freshman forward Daniel Gafford hit an 18-foot jumper to extend the lead. Gafford then added a pair of free throws to extend the lead to six with 42 seconds left.