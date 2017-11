PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — Benton County Fire Services declares a Pea Ridge home a total loss.

The two-alarm fire happened at the 15000 block of Patton Road on Thursday (Nov. 23).

Crews from Pea Ridge, Avoca, Little Flock, Northeast Arkansas Benton County Fire Department (NEBCO), Rogers, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, and Benton County Fire Marshals office were on scene.

No one was injured, but the family did lose pets in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.