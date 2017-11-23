Thanksgiving Travel And Road Forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Thanksgiving from your 5NEWS Weather Team and everyone at Channel 5! We have a forecast to be thankful for! Lots of sunshine is on the way today with warmer temperatures by the afternoon.

Any traveling you have today in NW Arkansas or the River Valley will have ZERO weather concerns! Here's a look at your interstate forecast:

I-49

I-40

Flights today should have minimal-to-no delays! Most of the country is quiet, except for the Pacific Northwest, Florida, and the Great Lakes.

Happy Thanksgiving!

-5NEWS Weather Team