FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Bret Bielema's firing came with much less fanfare on Friday (Nov. 24) when the former Wisconsin coach was terminated — moments after the Razorbacks ended their disappointing season with a 48-45 loss to Missouri.

5NEWS asked fans how they felt about the coach's dismissal.

Some were not surprised, others thought he's a nice guy, but it's time for change.

"See who's up next in line and hopefully it'll be someone who can put some 'Ws' up on the board," said one fan.