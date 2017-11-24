× Driver Evades Police During High Speed Chase In Centerton

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Centerton police are looking for the driver who led them on a high-speed chase Friday (Nov. 24) morning.

Investigators said they received complaint calls about the driver of a black mustang, with dark tinted windows, red racing stripes and no license plates, driving recklessly.

When police caught up to the driver at about 10:15 a.m., the person sped off—leading police on a chase of speeds of over 130 miles per hour.

Officers said the situation was too dangerous and called off the chase at E. Centerton Blvd. and Greenhouse Road in Centerton.

The chase then spilled over to Bentonville, where police said a car, with the same description, went speeding through town.

If you know anything about the car or driver, call Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at 790-tips.