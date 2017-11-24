× Family Recovering After Pea Ridge Thanksgiving Fire

PEA RIDGE (KFSM)– Linda Ford and her family are working to recover what they can after a fire Thanksgiving morning destroys here Pea Ridge home.

Ford was cooking a Thanksgiving dinner when she heard a noise in her back bedroom.

She thought it was just her cat, but found flames had engulfed the room.

Ford said all she did was just grab her granddaughter and got out of the house.

Right now they are not sure what exactly caused it but think it may be electrical.

“Right here in the back corner is apparently where it started,” Michelle Rusin said. “They don’t know if it was from her waterbed being plugged in or maybe a lamp. It’s just a shortage in the electrical.”

Rusin is Ford’s grandson’s girlfriend.

She said they drove down from Fort Smith as soon as they learned what happened.

On Friday, she helped Rusin get some essential items and even set up a gofundme page.

“She has nothing,” Rusin said. “I mean she literally lost her entire house. She doesn’t have a lot of extra resources of things that can help and I just feel like this is the only way that she is going to be able to get some extra financial assistance right now.”

With everything going on during this time, Rusin said Ford has remained strong and has been a rock for the entire family.

Ford said no one was hurt, but they did lose two pets.

Her plan now is to rebuild.

“Because this is home,” Ford said. “I’ve been here 37 years. This is where my children were raised. So this is home.”

Ford was very thankful for the work that the fire departments did to put out the fire and for those in the community that reached out to make sure they had a Thanksgiving dinner.