× No. 9 North Carolina Pulls Away In Second Half, Beats Arkansas

PORTLAND (KFSM)- The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels used a big second half scoring surge to pull away from Arkansas 87-68 in the semifinal game of the Phil Knight Invitational Tournament.

Arkansas (4-1) was hoping to avenge their NCAA tournament loss to North Carolina (5-0), but the Tarheels’ were the victors once again, advancing to the championship game of the Victory bracket on Sunday.

Luke Maye carried the Tar Heels offensively posting career-highs with 28 points and 16 rebounds, Kenny Williams had 16 of his 19 points in the second half, and No. 9 North Carolina slowed down high-scoring Arkansas beating the Razorbacks 87-68 on Friday in the semifinals of the PK80 Invitational.

The Tar Heels were smothering on the defensive end, holding the Razorbacks under 80 points for the first time this season. The Razorbacks shot just 32 percent in the first half and were dominated on the boards getting outrebounded 46-30.

Jaylen Barford led Arkansas with had 21 points. usually leading scorer Daryl Macon was limited to just 7 points, Macon missed the final 14:55 after getting hurt.