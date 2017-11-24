Razorback Football Interim Athletic Director: “We Must Win”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Arkansas interim athletic director Julie Cromer Peoples held a press conference to talk about head coach Bret Bielema's final game in Arkansas -- permanently.

The Razorbacks lost to Missouri 48-45 Friday (Nov. 24).

Peoples explained he was fired shortly after the game ended because it would be better than having social media or others talk about -- or speculate -- about him getting fired.

She said the search begins Friday (Nov. 24) night for a new coach and that all the other coaches are still employed.

"There will be a 10 a.m. meeting tomorrow (Nov. 25)," said Peoples, "...that whoever becomes our next head coach understands and relates to our culture."