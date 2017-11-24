× UPDATE: Two Officers Taken Hostage Have Been Released At Tucker’s Maximum Security Unit

TUCKER, Ark. (KTHV) – UPDATE: At approximately 7 p.m., both officers have been recovered with only minor injuries. After use of force, the inmates were taken in to custody. The inmates and staff involved are being transported to hospitals for treatment.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Correction, two correctional officers have been taken hostage by two inmates in a housing area at a maximum security unit in Tucker, Arkansas Friday (Nov. 24).

Emergency Response Teams from the Department of Correction are on the scene and the Arkansas State Police have been notified.

We will release additional details as they become available.