A weak front will move across the area on Saturday but the only sensible change will be an increase in clouds and a slight decrease in temperatures.

Here's an hour-by-hour look of Saturday...

SATURDAY MORNING 8AM: Scattered clouds; Stray sprinkle?

SATURDAY NOON: Cool north winds. Comfortable weather.

SATURDAY 5PM: Sunny skies.

The next (better) chance for rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

-Garrett