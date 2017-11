× Arkansas Lineman Proposes To Girlfriend On Game Day Against Mizzou

FAYETTEVILLE, (CBS) — It was an extra special season finale for one Arkansas Razorback as the team took on Mizzou Friday (Nov. 24).

Senior lineman Bijhon Jackson got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend before the first kick-off.

His girlfriend said yes, and they hugged and kissed as the crowd cheered.