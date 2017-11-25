Families Get Into The Christmas Spirit At Christmas On The Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)-- All afternoon on Nov. 25, families from all over the area came to Downtown Springdale as the city lit up the biggest living Christmas tree in the area.

The Downtown Springdale Alliance put on the event and said this is the second year for it.

Executive Director Kelly Syer said they had such a great response last year, so they decided to continue doing it but with a little more fanfare.

They had events like face painting, a train ride and Santa was even there taking Christmas wishes.

One of the biggest draws though was the massive Christmas tree that sits in Shiloh Square.

The tree is decorated in wooden ornaments that people from the community created.

One of those ornaments belongs to Nikolas Carender and his class.

“We mostly just went with a simple design because we didn’t want to do something too big," Carender said. "My class, we’re just like the highest on every test so we didn’t want to get too into it. So we just did it quick and sent it off.”

He was amazed at the size of the tree and how people were able to get some of those ornaments so high up.

Tina Bahn and Michele Hoyt could also be seen looking at the tree with their children.

Both we happy to have a place to take their kids to help get them in the Christmas spirit.

“I love that we’re just able to come out as a family and enjoy this," Bahn said. "Springdale is just so good to bring a lot of activities in that are family friendly and great for everyone in the town to enjoy.”

The night ended with that same tree being lit up with lights and Christmas parade down Emma Avenue.

Allison Lewis said she was now ready for December 25.

“It’s just exciting and it just makes me so happy and excited for Christmas," Lewis said.

Syer said they will continue to grow this event as long as the community wants it.