Man Gets 2 Months In Jail For Torturing And Killing Cats

MOORHEAD, Minn. (CBS) — A Rapid City, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to two months in jail for torturing and killing three cats in January when he lived in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Jalan Greer, 24, this week entered an Alford plea, meaning he didn’t admit guilt, but acknowledged that a jury would likely convict him. The court treats it like a guilty plea.

Greer will be on two years of supervised probation following his jail time, during which he can’t possess animals.

Before the sentencing, Greer said an extended jail sentence would send his whole life “crashing down,” WDAY-TV reports.

Greer was also ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fees, and will be permitted to leave jail to attend classes, WDAY-TV reports.