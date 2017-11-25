× No. 6 Auburn Upsets No. 1 Alabama In Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (CNN)–The No. 6 Auburn Tigers threw a wrench into the College Football Playoff picture Saturday by beating the previously undefeated No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide 26-14 in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

With the win, Auburn clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, meaning Alabama’s CFP fate will be left up to the committee without an SEC title on its resume.

Auburn thoroughly outplayed Alabama throughout the game, as it won the battle in total yards (408-377), time of possession (36:02-23:58) and first downs (25-19).

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham enjoyed a solid showing for the Tigers with 237 yards on 21-of-28 passing, as well as 51 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, while running back Kerryon Johnson ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in addition to throwing for a touchdown before exiting in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Alabama largely struggled to get anything going on offense for most of the game, and quarterback Jalen Hurts was limited to 177 yards and one touchdown through the air and 80 yards on the ground.