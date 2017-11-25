OHP: 1 Car Surfer Died, 2 Surfers & 10 Others Inside SUV Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) -- One of three people who were car surfing on top of a Jeep Cherokee when it crashed on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) has died, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

Bryan Mitchel McGuirk, 27, of Miami, Oklahoma, died Saturday (Nov. 25) evening at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, of injuries sustained in the accident. He originally was taken by life-flight to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri and then transferred by Med Flight to St. Francis Hospital, where he was admitted already in poor condition. McGuirk was ejected 20 feet from point of impact.

Also on the roof were Adrian Diane Ellison, 27, and Brandon Carter, 20, both from Columbus, Kansas. They were transported to Freeman Hospital. Ellison was ejected 100 feet from the point of impact and is hospitalized in fair condition. Carter was treated and released.

The OHP report states, in addition to the three people on the roof, there were 10 others inside the vehicle, including the driver, Kennedy Rose Bruce, 18, of Welch, Oklahoma. Bruce was pinned in the vehicle for 20 minutes and was finally removed. She was taken to Freeman Hospital where she was treated and released.

OHP states that the 1999 Jeep Cherokee was headed north on County Road 560, two miles west of Picher at around 3:15 p.m. when the SUV swerved to the right into a ditch, grazed a tree, struck another tree and rolled coming to rest on its top, according to the OHP report.

Others injured in the crash per OHP:

Dennis Todd Gibson, 21, of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Columbus EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Admitted with head injuries in fair condition.

William Russell Flagle, 19, of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Baxter EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with head & leg injuries in fair condition.

Inola Sue Bartmess, 26, of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Quapaw Tribal EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

Juvenile, 17, girl, of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Columbus EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Admitted with leg injuries in fair condition.

Juvenile, 7, boy, of Columbus, Kansas. Transported by Quapaw Tribal EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with head injuries in good condition.

Juvenile, 8, boy, of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Aero Care to St. Francis Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Admitted with head injuries in poor condition.

Juvenile, 5, girl, of Columbus, Kansas. Transported by Quapaw EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with head injuries in fair condition.

Juvenile, 3, boy, of Columbus, Kansas. Transported by Miami EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with head injuries in Good condition.

Juvenile, 2, girl, of Miami, Oklahoma. Transported by Quapaw Tribal EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Treated & released with no injuries in good condition.

Troopers stated the cause of the accident was due to unsafe speed.

The investigation was handled by Troopers from Nowata County, assisted by Troop L and Craig County detachment.

Other agencies involved were the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Miami EMS, Columbus EMS, Baxter Springs EMS, Quapaw EMS, Commerce Fire Department, Quapaw Police Department, Aero Care & Med Flight, according to OHP.