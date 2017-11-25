Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Spicy Kale Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a long week of cooking and cleaning here is an easy and tasty salad that is a sure-fire win after the holiday! Heather Artripe is here to help you get back into your healthy eating groove with this week's Hey Good Cookin'!

Spicy Kale Salad

Ingredients

1 bunch of Kale, de-stemmed, and leaves torn

¼ C olive oil

2 Tbls Apple Cider Vinegar or Lemon Juice

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pinch red pepper flakes

Salt and Pepper to taste

Pinch of sugar

¼ C grated parmesan cheese

Directions

Remove the stems from kale leaves and tear into pieces.

In a separate bowl combine your olive oil, and or lemon, garlic cloves, a pinch of sugar, and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine.

Add your dressing to your kale and begin to massage the leaves with your hands. The combination of massaging the leaves and the acid from the dressing will begin to break down the kale leaves so they are tender.

Once the kale is the texture you want, add your parmesan cheese and toss.

Let marinate for 30 minutes for flavors to combine.

