Paul Rhoads Named Interim Arkansas Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It took just minutes for the University of Arkansas to fire Bret Bielema following the 2017 football season. About 90 minutes after the game, interim athletic director Julie Cromer-Peoples named Paul Rhoads as the interim head coach.

Rhoads spent the 2017 season as the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator after he joined Bielema’s staff in 2016 as the secondary coach.

Rhoads does have prior head coaching experience as he led Iowa State from 2009-2015 and compiled a record of 32-55 with the Cyclones.

Cromer-Peoples said Friday night the search for a new head coach has already begun.